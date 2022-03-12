John C. Iv Finnucan Sells 3,548 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Fisker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Fisker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.