John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Up 861.1% in February

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 861.1% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 124.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $19.89.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
