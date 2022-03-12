Jonathan R. Scott Sells 12,850 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $499,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

