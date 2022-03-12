Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Cut to $335.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $461.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

JLL opened at $223.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.56 and a 200-day moving average of $251.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $167.06 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,688,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,793,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

