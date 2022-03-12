Joseph Stilwell Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.50.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,632.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.
Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551,000.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsway Financial Services (KFS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.