Joseph Stilwell Purchases 10,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,632.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551,000.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

