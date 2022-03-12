JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$16.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MEG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.73.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$18.68 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.04 and a 12 month high of C$21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.98.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

