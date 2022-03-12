JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Target Price to GBX 570

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.63) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DS Smith has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.83.

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

