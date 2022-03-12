JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $23.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.52.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

