Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON JUST opened at GBX 84.35 ($1.11) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £876.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

JUST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.39) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 121 ($1.59).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

