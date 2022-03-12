KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $376.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

KALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,504,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 87,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,136 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

