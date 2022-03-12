Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Kaman alerts:

NYSE:KAMN opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,092,000 after buying an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kaman by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 105,938 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kaman by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

About Kaman (Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.