Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 88000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

About Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

