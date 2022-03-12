KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 422,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 138,802 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

