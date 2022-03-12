Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.0942

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Karbo has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a market cap of $883,253.84 and approximately $4.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00469881 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,373,581 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.