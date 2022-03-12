Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $1,010,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $3,570,854. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,885,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

