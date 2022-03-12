KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

KBR has raised its dividend payment by 11.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. KBR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 615.67 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

