KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.02.

NYSE BEKE opened at $10.04 on Friday. KE has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in KE by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KE by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 156,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

