Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.17 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $76.17 million and approximately $127.18 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $380.86 or 0.00977816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

