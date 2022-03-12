Kevin M. Connor Sells 50,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 11.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 87,901 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $428,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,761,000 after buying an additional 326,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

