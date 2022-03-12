KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 6,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.20% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

