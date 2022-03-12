Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.03

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.03 and traded as low as C$21.47. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$21.91, with a volume of 244,056 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.95.

The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

