Klever (KLV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.42 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Klever has a total market cap of $70.34 million and $11.42 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.53 or 0.06609761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,077.54 or 1.00015548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042149 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.