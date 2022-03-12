Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 93.1% in February

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $29.81 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADRNY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.17) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.