Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.490-$1.630 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.49-1.63 EPS.

KFY opened at $60.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.