Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of KFY opened at $60.91 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after buying an additional 99,413 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

