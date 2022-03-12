Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $60.91 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $46,147,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

