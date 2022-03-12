Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $141,000 Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 770,386 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 188,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

