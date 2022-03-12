Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $106.85 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

