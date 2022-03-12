Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $238,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,720 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,367 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $29.84 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

