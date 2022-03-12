Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $250,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $86.57 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.