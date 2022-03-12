Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,141,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

IYK opened at $189.45 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $170.16 and a 1-year high of $204.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.59 and a 200-day moving average of $191.81.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

