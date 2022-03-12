Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

