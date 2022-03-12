Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,095 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 40.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,550,000 after buying an additional 123,781 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 40.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 106,761.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Foot Locker Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.