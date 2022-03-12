Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

