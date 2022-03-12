Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.58.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

