Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 123,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $101.33. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

