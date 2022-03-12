Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 81.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

