Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

