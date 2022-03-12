Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,857,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 588.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter.
RYT stock opened at $267.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $255.16 and a twelve month high of $327.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.37.
