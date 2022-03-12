KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KPTSF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KPTSF opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.