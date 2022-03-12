Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.51

Shares of Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €23.51 ($25.55) and traded as high as €25.44 ($27.65). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €25.30 ($27.50), with a volume of 157,964 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of €24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.51.

Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

