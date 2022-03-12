Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.94. 94,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,948. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Landsea Homes by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

