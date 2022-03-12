Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 121,338 shares.The stock last traded at $13.60 and had previously closed at $12.95.

LGO has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $894.10 million and a P/E ratio of 30.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Largo Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Largo Resources by 15.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449,868 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $3,054,000.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

