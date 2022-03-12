Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 3.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 114,588 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 475.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.96.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.31. 256,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.28.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

