Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000. Guidewire Software comprises 1.2% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,566,000 after purchasing an additional 201,367 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,928,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 409,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,643,000 after purchasing an additional 128,299 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.57.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.57. 384,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

