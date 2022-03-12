Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.77

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $31.00. Leatt shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 13,181 shares.

The company has a market cap of $158.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85.

Leatt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

