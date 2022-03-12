LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €158.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €158.00 ($171.74) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($156.52) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.97 ($156.49).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG stock opened at €110.10 ($119.67) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($107.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €123.25.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.