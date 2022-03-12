Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 260 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

VLO stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

