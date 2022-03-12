Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,477 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.