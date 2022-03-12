Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

